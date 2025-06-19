DT
Home / India / Sonia Gandhi stable, recovering well: Hospital

Sonia Gandhi stable, recovering well: Hospital

The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on June 15
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:09 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
Sonia Gandhi. File photo
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was hospitalised owing to a stomach-related issue, is stable and recovering well, the hospital said on Thursday.

The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on June 15.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the hospital, Gandhi is responding positively to treatment.

"Her health is stable, and a specific diet plan has been introduced today as part of her ongoing care. She remains under close observation," he said in a health update issued on Thursday morning.

While her recovery is progressing steadily, the hospital has not yet decided on a discharge date. Doctors said the decision will be made based on her overall recovery.

A team of senior doctors is closely monitoring her condition, the statement said.

