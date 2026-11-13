Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging’: 10 episodes worth reading, from love story to power politics

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, begins with her childhood in Italy and a chance meeting with Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge before moving on to the political battles, family disputes and personal tragedies that shaped the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The book, released by HarperCollins India on November 10, also offers an account of the Emergency, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, her refusal to become Prime Minister in 2004, the political ambitions of Pranab Mukherjee and her working relationship with Manmohan Singh.

From the opening chapters to the final pages, here are 10 episodes worth reading in Sonia Gandhi’s memoir:

(1) From Italy to Cambridge: The life Sonia lived before meeting Rajiv Gandhi

First 100 pages

Sonia begins her memoir with her childhood in Italy, her family and the circumstances that brought her to Cambridge to study English.

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She recalls meeting Rajiv Gandhi in 1965 and how their relationship developed despite their different backgrounds. The opening chapters offer an account of Sonia Maino’s life before she became part of India’s most prominent political family.

Her father’s reservations about the relationship and the prospect of his daughter settling thousands of kilometres away in India also find mention in the book.

(2) Marriage to Rajiv Gandhi and life with Indira Gandhi

Pages 81-129

Sonia recalls her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi in 1968, her arrival in India and the adjustments she made to a new country, language and family environment.

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She describes her early relationship with Indira Gandhi, who was already Prime Minister, and her introduction to the daily life of the Nehru-Gandhi household.

The memoir also recalls the sari Sonia wore at her wedding, woven from yarn spun by Jawaharlal Nehru during his imprisonment. These passages offer an account of a young woman who had little interest in politics but would eventually lead the Congress for nearly two decades.

(3) The Emergency, Sanjay Gandhi and differences within the family

Pages 203-211

Sonia revisits the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in June 1975 and the growing political influence of her younger son, Sanjay Gandhi. She describes differences between Rajiv and Sanjay over political decisions and the handling of opposition to the government.

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The memoir also recalls the Congress’s defeat in the 1977 Lok Sabha elections and the difficult years that followed for Indira Gandhi.

(4) Sanjay Gandhi’s death and Maneka Gandhi’s bitter fallout with Indira

Pages 209-236

Sonia recounts the turmoil within the family following Sanjay Gandhi’s death in an aircraft crash in June 1980. Relations between Indira Gandhi and her younger daughter-in-law, Maneka Gandhi, deteriorated amid disagreements over political ambitions and family matters.

Sonia describes the circumstances surrounding Maneka’s eventual departure from the family residence, a dispute that became a public controversy.

(5) Operation Blue Star, threats to Rahul and Priyanka, and Indira’s security

Pages 254-255

Sonia recalls the tense months following Operation Blue Star in June 1984, when security agencies warned of threats to the Gandhi family.

She writes that intelligence officials feared Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be kidnapped, forcing the family to withdraw them from their boarding schools and bring them back to Delhi. The memoir also recounts Indira’s refusal to remove Sikh personnel from her security arrangements despite growing threats.

Sonia describes Indira’s distress following the military operation at the Golden Temple and the atmosphere of fear surrounding the family before her assassination.

(6) Indira Gandhi’s assassination and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Pages 265-267, 285-289

Sonia revisits the assassination of Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, and the anti-Sikh violence that followed in Delhi and other parts of the country. She discusses the government’s response to the violence and the delay in deploying Army personnel.

The memoir also addresses allegations concerning Rajiv Gandhi’s role during the riots, one of the most controversial episodes associated with the Congress.

(7) Sonia’s entry into politics and the challenge to her leadership

Page 391 onwards

Sonia recalls her reluctance to enter politics following Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991. For several years, she resisted pressure from Congress leaders before eventually taking over as party president in 1998.

The memoir also revisits the controversy over her foreign origin, which led to a revolt by senior Congress leaders in 1999. The episode marked one of the first major political challenges Sonia faced after assuming the party’s leadership.

(8) Why Sonia refused to become PM in 2004, and Manmohan Singh initially declined

Pages 421-431

Sonia provides an account of the dramatic events following the Congress-led alliance’s victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Despite repeated appeals from senior Congress leaders and emotional scenes at the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, she refused to become Prime Minister.

She reveals that Rahul and Priyanka were deeply concerned about her safety, having lost their grandmother and father to assassinations. Sonia subsequently proposed Manmohan Singh’s name for the post. Singh, she recalls, was initially reluctant to accept the responsibility but eventually agreed after persuasion.

(9) Pranab Mukherjee’s PM ambitions and Sonia’s equations with Manmohan Singh

Pages 433-443

One of the memoir’s significant political disclosures concerns Pranab Mukherjee’s ambition to become Prime Minister.

Sonia recalls that Mukherjee, who had developed serious differences with P Chidambaram, suggested during a conversation around 2010 that it might be time for a change at the top. She interpreted the remark as a hint of his longstanding ambition and changed the subject.

In the same chapter, Sonia rejects allegations that she ran the Manmohan Singh government from behind the scenes, interfered in administrative decisions or examined files from the Prime Minister’s Office.

She says Singh headed the government while she managed the Congress. She also defends the National Advisory Council, which she chaired, against allegations that it functioned as a parallel power centre.

(10) Anna Hazare movement, RSS history and factual errors

Pages 338, 401 and 461

Three passages in the memoir have attracted attention because of apparent factual errors.

In Chapter 24, Sonia gives 1921 as the year of the RSS’s formation, although the organisation was founded in 1925. In Chapter 29, the book places the death of her longtime political aide Ahmed Patel in 2022 instead of November 2020.

In Chapter 33, Sonia traces the emergence of the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement to 2012, although the agitation had gained national prominence in 2011.