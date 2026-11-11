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Home / India / Sonia Gandhi’s memoir leaked online two days after release, pirated PDF circulates on social media

Sonia Gandhi’s memoir leaked online two days after release, pirated PDF circulates on social media

The development has raised questions over copyright protection, with the publisher yet to issue an official statement on the alleged circulation

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:37 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Sonia Gandhi with her newly released memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. PTI file
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Barely two days after the much-anticipated release of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, a PDF copy of the book has reportedly leaked online and is being circulated on social media platforms.

The development has raised questions over copyright protection, with the publisher yet to issue an official statement on the alleged circulation.

The alleged circulation of its leaked PDF has brought the issue of unauthorised digital distribution into focus.

While counter-claims are being made that it is not a complete copy of the book and some chapters are missing, besides, mistakes, the pages are also shuffled.

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Titled Belonging: A Journey of Love, the 544-page memoir was released in India on November 10 and published by HarperCollins India. The hardback edition carries a listed price of Rs 1,299.

The book traces Sonia Gandhi’s journey from her childhood in Italy to becoming one of the most influential political figures in India. It offers a personal account of her marriage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, her entry into the Nehru-Gandhi family, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and her eventual entry into active politics.

The memoir also recounts her years at the helm of the Congress, the party’s return to power in 2004 and her decision to decline the post of Prime Minister despite the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) securing a majority.

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The memoir provides Gandhi’s perspective on her personal and political journey spanning several decades, besides offering an account of major political developments witnessed by the country.

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