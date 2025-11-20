Sonia presents Indira Gandhi Peace Prize to Chile’s ex-Prez

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. Mukesh aggarwal
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday presented the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2024 to Michelle Bachelet, Chile’s first woman President and a former UN Human Rights Chief.
Gandhi said the award, instituted in 1985 in memory of “one of the most remarkable leaders of our age”, was meant to recognise individuals and institutions working for peace, social progress and sustainable development.
