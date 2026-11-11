Sonia questioned Rajiv on Shah Bano case, he said he was trying to deal with it fairly

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi questioned her husband and then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on the Shah Bano case, pointing out that newspapers were accusing him of sacrificing Muslim women's interests and asking him why he was letting this happen.

Rajiv Gandhi replied that he was trying to deal with a complicated situation fairly.

The conversation is part of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, which hit the stands on Tuesday.

"In 1985, a very poor woman, Shah Bano, had gone to court seeking maintenance for herself and her children from the husband who had remarried and thrown her out of their home.

Advertisement

"The court ruled in her favour and ordered a small maintenance to be paid – a simple enough solution, on the face of it, but the judgment was contested by her husband on grounds of Muslim Personal Law," she recalls.

"I was agitated by the issue – by what I read about it in newspaper and magazine articles. Many well-known women activists, including Muslim women, had spoken out in favour of Shah Bano's right to maintenance.

"I argued with him (Rajiv Gandhi) and questioned him: 'The papers are accusing you of sacrificing Muslim women's interests. What's going on? Why are you letting this happen?'

Advertisement

"He replied that he was trying to deal fairly with a complicated situation. 'Wouldn't I defend women's rights – don't you know me?' he said in a slightly irritated tone. He explained that he was seeking a way to address the problem of Shah Bano and other women like her without putting in jeopardy the entire edifice of Muslim Personal Law," Sonia recounts.

The compromise Rajiv Gandhi accepted did, in fact, strike a balance between religious beliefs and gender justice, and it also gave Muslim women a fairer and more reasonable portion than the pitiful monthly amount of Rs 179.20 awarded by the court to Shah Bano, she argues.

But the legal amendment that overturned the court's decision was a political step that was widely criticised, she says.