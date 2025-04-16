Sonia, Rahul chargesheeted in National Herald case

Days after issuing notices to take the possession of properties belonging to National Herald and Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the ED today filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in a PMLA court against Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and party’s overseas chief Sam Pitroda in an alleged money laundering case.

Though ED officials refused to comment on the development, the chargesheet has also named Suman Dubey and others. A special court has scheduled a hearing in the matter for April 25.

This is the first time a chargesheet has been filed against Sonia and Rahul in the matter.

The chargesheet has named Sonia and Rahul as accused number 1 and 2.

Property acquisition ‘fraud’ Nov 1, 2012: BJP’s Subramanian Swamy files complaint, accuses Cong leaders of cheating in acquisition of AJL by Young Indian 2014: ED initiates probe to see if there was any money laundering Feb 12, 2016: SC grants exemption to all five accused (the Gandhis, Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes and Suman Dubey) from personal appearance 2018: Centre decides to end 56-yr-old perpetual lease and evict AJL from Herald House premises April 5, 2019: SC orders stay on proceedings against AJL May 2019: ED permanently attaches properties worth Rs 64 cr Nov 2023: ED attaches properties worth Rs 751.9 cr April 11, 2025: ED issues notices to take possession of immovable assets worth Rs 661 cr of National Herald and AJL

“The prosecution complaint shall next be taken up for consideration, on the aspect of cognisance...when the special counsel for the ED and the investigating officer shall also ensure production of the case diaries for perusal by the court,” said Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

“The prosecution complaint will be reviewed for cognisance on April 25…,” the judge said.

On April 11, the ED had issued notices to take the possession of immovable assets worth Rs 661 crore belonging to National Herald and the AJL.

These properties had been attached in November 2023 in connection with the investigation into allegations of money laundering against the Congress-controlled AJL.

The notices — which sought vacation of the premises — were affixed at the properties in Delhi, Mumbai’s Bandra area and the AJL building on Bisheshwar Nath Road in Lucknow.

Among these are the iconic National Herald House on Delhi’s Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

The ED had begun its investigation on the basis of a June 2014 order from Delhi’s Patiala House Court based on a complaint filed by BJP’s Subramanian Swamy.

Swamy had claimed a criminal conspiracy by prominent Congress leaders, including Sonia, Rahul and others, and a company, Young Indian Pvt Ltd, to allegedly launder money from the reported fraudulent takeover of properties belonging to the AJL valued at over Rs 2,000 crore.

National Herald is published by the AJL and owned by Young Indian. Sonia and Rahul are majority shareholders in the latter, with 38 per cent shares allotted to each.

Interestingly, the development took place just hours after Rahul’s brother-in-law and husband of Congress’ Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra, was questioned by the ED for several hours in the national capital in connection with money laundering allegations linked to a real estate deal in Haryana.

The National Herald case revolves around the acquisition of properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore of the AJL by Young Indian.

The ED is investigating claims that the AJL’s properties were acquired for just Rs 50 lakh, undervaluing their worth. The allegations also include the generation of bogus proceeds, such as fake donations and rent agreements worth crores, to launder money.

The ED has alleged that the assets were further used to generate bogus proceeds of crime.