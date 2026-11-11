Sonia recalls strained ties with Maneka, family tensions during Sanjay’s political rise

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has opened up about her strained relationship with BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, revealing how differences between the two daughters-in-law of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi gradually widened into family tensions and affected the once-close bond between brothers Rajiv and Sanjay Gandhi.

In her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia recalls that she initially enjoyed Maneka's company and describes her as a lively young woman.

“Maneka was a high-spirited and talkative girl, full of zest,” she writes, recalling how a young Priyanka often visited her aunt's room to listen to stories.

However, the relationship gradually deteriorated. Sonia recalls that household staff addressed her as “Bahurani” and Maneka as “Choti Bahu”, a distinction she considered a traditional form of address but which, she believed, Maneka resented.

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“As far as I was concerned, we were equal daughters of the house, and there was space enough for both of us, but she probably saw it as a putdown,” Sonia writes.

Recalling their disagreements, she says, “When she spoke rudely, by and large I’d remain silent to keep the peace, but when I felt it had gone too far, I wouldn’t hold back and would respond curtly.”

The memoir also describes heated arguments between Sanjay and Maneka, sometimes involving expletives in Indira's presence. Sonia claims Indira was concerned that Maneka was encouraging Sanjay's political ambitions rather than restraining him.

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“Uske abhi se par nikalne lage hain,” Indira remarked to then Cabinet Secretary PN Dhar about Maneka, according to the memoir.

Sonia says the growing tensions also affected Rajiv and Sanjay, who had previously been almost inseparable. Rajiv was particularly hurt when a mutual friend told him that Maneka had suggested he was jealous of Sanjay's growing political influence.

Rajiv, who enjoyed his career as a pilot and preferred family life to politics, subsequently became more cautious in dealing with his younger brother.

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Sonia also recalls an occasion when Indira rebuked Rajiv for believing reports about public resentment against the government. Rajiv maintained that while some complaints might be exaggerated, many were genuine.

He left the room with tears in his eyes, she writes. Indira later approached him and kissed his forehead. The memoir also reveals Sonia's involvement in Sanjay's controversial Maruti car project.

Sanjay, who had trained at Rolls-Royce in Britain without completing the course, applied in December 1968 for permission to manufacture a small car.

He received a letter of intent in 1970 and began developing a prototype at Delhi's Gulabi Bagh. “Since I was the only member who didn’t have a government job, I was asked to fill the position, which I did unquestioningly,” Sonia writes about joining Maruti Ltd's board.

The project faced allegations of favouritism over land allocation and business investments. Although the car received a roadworthiness certificate in 1974, production never began under Sanjay.