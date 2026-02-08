DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Sonia seeks dismissal of revision plea on electoral roll allegations

Sonia seeks dismissal of revision plea on electoral roll allegations

Petition claims Sonia obtained Indian citizenship in 1983, but her name allegedly appeared in 1980 voter list of New Delhi

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:16 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sonia Gandhi. ANI Photo
Advertisement
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has opposed a criminal revision petition filed against her before a Delhi court, contending that the plea is based on “incorrect, misleading and speculative” facts and amounts to an abuse of the legal process.
Advertisement

In a detailed reply filed through counsel before the court of Special Judge (CBI) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court, Sonia has sought dismissal of the petition, arguing that the allegations relating to her alleged inclusion in the electoral rolls prior to acquiring Indian citizenship were unfounded and unsupported by documentary evidence.

Advertisement

The revision petition, filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, challenges a September 2025 order of the magistrate court that had dismissed his complaint at the threshold. The earlier complaint had sought registration of a criminal case and investigation into alleged irregularities concerning Sonia’s inclusion in the voter list.

Advertisement

According to the petition, Sonia obtained Indian citizenship on April 30, 1983, but her name allegedly appeared in the 1980 voter list of New Delhi, raising questions about the basis of that entry.

Opposing the plea, Sonia’s reply states that the complainant has made serious accusations in a reckless manner, relying on assumptions, media reports and personal presumptions rather than authentic official records.

Advertisement

It further contends that no specific document has been identified as forged or falsified and that the allegations lack material particulars necessary to sustain criminal proceedings.

The response also argues that issues relating to citizenship fall exclusively within the domain of the Central Government, while the preparation and maintenance of electoral rolls are statutory functions of the Election Commission of India.

Entertaining private criminal complaints on such matters, the reply said, would amount to judicial interference in the electoral process and was beyond the jurisdiction of criminal courts.

The reply disputed claims that her name was re-entered in the electoral roll through any application supported by forged documentation, asserting that the complainant has failed to produce any authentic application or supporting record allegedly used for her inclusion.

It also rejects allegations that fabricated government identity documents were used or that she cast a vote in the 1980 General Election, describing these assertions as baseless and unsupported by evidence.

Raising further legal objections, the response states that mandatory statutory requirements under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), including the filing of a valid supporting affidavit, were not complied with, thereby rendering the complaint legally untenable.

It also contends that the complainant is attempting to revive a controversy dating back more than four decades without foundational documentary proof, making the allegations stale in law.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 21.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts