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Home / India / Sonia’s memoir wasn’t shelved over editorial changes, says Penguin

Sonia’s memoir wasn’t shelved over editorial changes, says Penguin

Cong alleges pressure, BJP questions ‘fact-check’

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:51 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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A political row erupted on Friday over Sonia Gandhi’s upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, with Penguin Random House India denying reports that it had decided not to publish the book after the author refused editorial changes, even as the Congress alleged pressure to delete references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and Chinese intrusions.

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The BJP, in turn, questioned what in the former Congress president’s memoir required “fact-checking”.

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Sources in the Congress claimed Sonia had refused to make changes or delete portions concerning Modi, the RSS and Chinese intrusions into Indian territory.

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Breaking its silence on reports surrounding the India edition, Penguin said it was not publishing the memoir in the country but rejected claims that Sonia’s refusal to accept editorial changes was the reason.

“Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish ‘Belonging’ because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances,” it said. The publisher, however, acknowledged that recommendations and fact-checking formed part of its discussions with authors.

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“As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and responsibility to fact-check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process,” Penguin said, adding that it remained “willing and keen to publish the book”.

It declined to disclose details of what it described as “confidential discussions with the author”.

The statement, however, failed to douse the political fire. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi termed Penguin’s clarification “weak” and pointed to books published by the company on the RSS and Modi’s ‘Exam Warriors’. “No doubt there are those in the BJP government who have now become afraid of a book being read by the people of India,” Gogoi alleged.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot went further, alleging that Penguin’s international arm was ready to publish the memoir “in its original form”, while changes were being sought for its India release.

“What is the reason, or what pressure is being exerted, that prevents something published across the world from being published in India?” Gehlot asked, terming any attempt to suppress the book “tantamount to the murder of freedom of expression”.

He alleged that pressure was exerted to remove portions dealing with “Modi, the RSS and the occupation of Indian territory by China during Modi’s rule”.

The BJP countered the Congress charge, with party leader Amit Malviya questioning Penguin’s reference to fact-checking.

“If a publisher has to fact-check a memoir written by its own author, perhaps the obvious question is: what exactly needed fact-checking, the author’s memories or the blurred line between fact and fiction?” Malviya said.

The controversy has now put the spotlight on who will publish the memoir in India, with HarperCollins reportedly close to securing the rights. The memoir is scheduled for an international release on November 10 through Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

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