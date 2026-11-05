Sons of soil, not princes, will lead India & UP: Nabin in Yogi bastion

Sounding the poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh on a day when Rahul Gandhi was in Punjab, the BJP president said sons of the soil, and not princes, would govern India and UP.

Leading the charge against the Congress and the Samajwadi Party from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur, BJP president Nitin Nabin said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath will lead India and Uttar Pradesh, and not princes and dynasts Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav”.

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At the same event, Yogi took on the Opposition for “endangering democracy by creating anarchy in the name of SIR and vote theft”.

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“If they win elections, they credit themselves, and when they lose, they blame the EVMs. This is not the first time the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has happened. However, the Opposition is raising a storm because the Election Commission has removed the names of Bangladeshi infiltrators, Pakistanis and deceased persons from rolls,” said Yogi in the presence of NDA allies Nishad Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Nabin said the Indian democracy is so powerful that notwithstanding the pressure of ‘tathakathit Yuvraj’ (Rahul and Akhilesh), sons of soil Modi and Adityanath would lead the country and UP.