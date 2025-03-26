DT
Home / India / Sonu Sood says wife Sonali Sood is recovering well: Truly appreciate your support

Sonu Sood says wife Sonali Sood is recovering well: Truly appreciate your support

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:02 PM Mar 26, 2025 IST
Sonu Sood
Actor Sonu Sood said his wife Sonali Sood, who met with an accident on Monday, is recovering well and expressed his gratitude for all the messages of fans wishing for speedy recovery.

Sonu, 51, shared a post on X.

"Dua mein badi takat hoti hai (there is a lot of power in prayers) and we have felt it once again. Thank you so much for the prayers and heartfelt messages. We truly appreciate your support. Sonali and the other two family members are recovering well. Forever grateful for your love and kindness," the post read.

Sonali was travelling to Byramji Town from the Nagpur airport with two relatives on Monday when she met with the accident.

The car with Sonali, her sister and nephew, rammed into a truck from behind on the Wardha Road Viaduct bridge near Sonegaon, according to the police officials of Nagpur.

They were admitted to a private hospital. While her nephew was discharged after receiving first aid, Sonali and her sister were kept under observation.

