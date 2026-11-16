SP-Cong seat-sharing talks for UP to begin tomorrow

With the countdown to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections gathering pace, the Congress and Samajwadi Party are preparing for crucial seat-sharing negotiations. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold an internal meeting at his residence on Monday to discuss the party’s seat-sharing strategy with the Samajwadi Party, sources said.

Formal negotiations between the two alliance partners are scheduled to begin in Delhi on November 17, with the distribution of seats expected to be a key issue in the discussions.

The political stakes have risen after Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday disclosed that the Congress had sought 181 seats in the proposed alliance arrangement. Asked whether the Congress had demanded 200 seats, the SP chief indicated that the figure was slightly lower. When asked specifically whether the demand was for 180 seats, he quipped, “Add one to 180.”

However, Yadav maintained that relations between the two parties were very good.

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Meanwhile, addressing a PDA Dalit Conference in Agra on Sunday, the SP chief attacked the BJP government, accusing it of widespread corruption, discrimination and failure on the governance front. He claimed that the growing public support for the Samajwadi Party and the expanding strength of its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) coalition had rattled the BJP, particularly after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.