SP leader Azam sent to 14-day judicial custody

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Azam Khan was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad on Sunday. He will be lodged in Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad instead of Rampur jail, from where he had been released barely a day earlier.

ED sources said 26 cases were registered against Azam Khan in 2019, following which the agency lodged an ECIR on August 1, 2019, under PMLA. The ED alleged that Azam had illegally occupied farmers’ land to establish the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur.

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In its order, the court observed that the gravity of the allegations, the magnitude of the alleged proceeds of crime and the need for a fair probe into the money trail and related evidence warranted Khan’s judicial custody.