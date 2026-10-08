DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / SP skips Kharge lunch meet, Cong plays it down

SP skips Kharge lunch meet, Cong plays it down

Jairam Ramesh said all INDIA bloc parties had been invited to the lunch, but the short notice made it difficult for some parties to send representatives

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs at an eatery in New Delhi on Wednesday. ANI
Advertisement

The Samajwadi Party (SP), the second-largest constituent of the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha with 37 MPs, stayed away from the lunch hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, citing a lack of timely communication from the Congress, as Opposition leaders met to discuss their next move on the “vote chori” issue.

The SP’s absence from the strategy lunch came even as several other Opposition parties attended the meeting at an eatery on the Janpath road, following Tuesday’s dramatic protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, which ended with the detention of several leaders and the registration of an FIR.

Advertisement

The Congress, however, sought to play down the development, saying the decision to host the lunch was taken only late on Tuesday night and invitations were sent around the same time, leaving little time for some parties to depute representatives.

Advertisement

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said all INDIA bloc parties had been invited to the lunch, but the short notice made it difficult for some parties to send representatives.

He said the Opposition remained united on the issues of alleged “vote theft”, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and delimitation, and dismissed attempts to read too much into the absence of some parties from the meeting.

Advertisement

The SP’s decision to skip the lunch is significant, as party chief Akhilesh Yadav had joined Tuesday’s march towards the Election Commission office and later participated in the protest after Opposition leaders were stopped by the police.

The party has been part of the INDIA bloc’s campaign against the Election Commission and its handling of the electoral-roll revision exercise. Akhilesh had also shared the stage with other Opposition leaders during Tuesday’s mobilisation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts