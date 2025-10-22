Space scientist Eknath Vasant Chitnis dies in Pune at 100  

Renowned Indian space scientist Eknath Vasant Chitnis died on Wednesday at his residence here, his family said.

Advertisement

Chitnis, who had completed 100 years, was unwell for the last few days and suffered a heart attack in the morning, they said.

Advertisement

A Padma Bhushan recipient, he played a crucial role in the early years of the Indian National Committee for Space Research which later transformed into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Advertisement

Chitnis also played a crucial role in selecting the site for India's first rocket launch at Thumba in Kerala. From 1981 to 1985, he served as the second director of ISRO's Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad.

He was one of the last surviving associates of Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space programme.

Advertisement

Chitnis is also credited for guiding the then budding scientist APJ Abdul Kalam.

He is survived by son Chetan Chitnis, daughter-in-law Amika, and granddaughters Tarini and Chandini.