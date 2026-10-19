'Spare India from anarchy': Indian-origin students, academicians across 27 nations condemn anti-EC protests

More than 400 Indian-origin students, researchers and alumni from universities across 27 countries have condemned opposition protests against the Election Commission of India, describing them as an attempt to undermine public confidence in constitutional institutions and delegitimise democratic processes.

In a joint statement titled "Spare India from Anarchy", the signatories criticised the use of what they called "anarchic street protests" to challenge democratic processes and warned against subverting constitutional democracy in the name of defending it.

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The statement comes amid protests by Opposition parties against the Election Commission, with Opposition leaders questioning the integrity of electoral processes and raising allegations of irregularities in elections.

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"An unconscionable and devious plan of sowing seeds of doubt in Indian democracy has been hatched by weaponising sub judice matters, which is then amplified on the streets by leaning on anarchist forces, which have historically and philosophically never believed in constitutional form of governance. All in the name of saving democracy," the statement said.

"We remain amazed at the irony of all. But more importantly, as informed people who have stakes in the future of this country and travel the world identifying as 'Indians,' we are deeply anguished at this state of affairs," it added.

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The signatories said that Indian democracy has repeatedly demonstrated its resilience, with constitutional institutions flourishing under a system of adequate checks and balances.

"In the seven decades since independence, Indian democracy has proved its resilience repeatedly. Institutions have flourished, checks and balances have functioned admirably, and peaceful transition of power has remained an enduring hallmark," the statement said.

It lamented that "a frenzy of election denial, relentless questioning of constitutional institutions, and a preference for 'street over Sansad'" had gripped certain quarters.

"Unfavourable election outcomes have led to questions of procedural integrity. Adverse judgements have provoked unfortunate commentary on judicial independence. Even the most apolitical institution in the country — the Armed Forces — has been gratuitously and unjustly entangled in partisan discourse," it said.

Invoking B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, the signatories recalled his warning to "hold fast to constitutional methods" and abandon the "grammar of anarchy".

"As concerned global citizens, we express our solidarity with democratic forces globally and reject perverse, regressive means to achieve narrow, self-serving ends," the statement said.

While acknowledging that dissent was an essential ingredient of democracy, they said they refused to remain "silent spectators to the subversion of democratic apparatus in its guise".

They urged social and political forces to resolve differences through "debate, discussion, dialogue and dissent" under the roof of constitutional institutions.

The signatories are based in or have studied at universities across 27 countries, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Japan and Singapore.

Their academic affiliations include the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the universities of Oxford and Cambridge, Harvard University, Stanford University and the London School of Economics, among others.

The statement clarified that institutional affiliations did not imply endorsement by the respective universities.