'Speak on Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani but silent on Smit Machchhar': BJP targets Gandhi family

The BJP on Sunday questioned the Gandhi family’s response to the bravery of Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, turning the episode into a political attack on the Congress leadership and its past positions on contentious security-related issues.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over what he described as their silence on Machchhar, while referring to the Gandhi family’s alleged responses to Burhan Wani, Afzal Guru, Yakub Memon and the Batla House encounter.

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Trivedi asked why those who, according to him, had spoken out on these issues had not said anything about Machchhar. He said the pilot had risked his life to save passengers and sought a direct response from the Congress top leadership.

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The BJP’s attack was aimed particularly at the Gandhi family, but Congress leaders have publicly praised Machchhar’s actions.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on October 1, praised the Indian pilot and his crew for showing “remarkable presence of mind and exceptional courage” when the cockpit came under attack.

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Kharge said Machchhar had risked his life to save the lives of around 180 passengers and had thwarted a “dangerous conspiracy” to kill everyone on board. He congratulated Machchhar’s parents and family and said India needed more such brave people. He also wished the pilot a speedy and complete recovery.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also praised Machchhar, saying his courage, quick thinking and firm action would remain an inspiration. He said the entire country was praising what the pilot had done.

The BJP’s contention was focused on the absence of a statement from Rahul and Priyanka, despite Kharge and Ramesh having publicly praised Machchhar.

Trivedi questioned why the Gandhi siblings had not spoken personally about the pilot’s actions.