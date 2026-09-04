Speaker forms 31-member joint Parl panel to examine FCRA Bill

Speaker Om Birla on Thursday constituted a 31-member Joint Committee of Parliament to examine the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal will head the panel. According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the committee comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

It includes 14 members from the BJP and five from the Congress. The committee also has two members each from the JD(U), TMC and DMK, and one member each from the SP, IUML, Shiv Sena, NCP (SP), NCP and TDP.

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On August 12, the controversial Bill was referred to a joint committee amid protests by Congress-led Opposition parties, which alleged that the proposed legislation was aimed at targeting minorities and NGOs and demanded its withdrawal.

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Apart from Jaiswal, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Tejasvi Surya, Kamlesh Jangde, Mukeshkumar Chandrakaant Dalal, Nishikant Dubey, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Ananta Nayak and Arvind Dharmapuri are among the BJP members on the panel from the Lok Sabha.

The Congress members from the Lok Sabha who are part of the committee are Anto Antony, Captain Viriato Fernandes, Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed and Kali Charan Munda. Zia Ur Rehman (SP), Kalyan Banerjee (TMC), A Raja (DMK), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Naresh Ganpat Mhaske (Shiv Sena), Kaushalendra Kumar (JD-U), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) and E T Mohammed Basheer (IUML) are among the other members of the panel.

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From the Rajya Sabha, BJP members C Sadanandan Master, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, Alka Gurjar and Sat Paul Sharma have been included in the committee. Praful Patel (NCP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JD-U), Christopher Manickam (Congress), Menaka Guruswamy (TMC) and P Wilson (DMK) are the other Rajya Sabha members on the panel.

The committee has been asked to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and proposes tighter government oversight of non-governmental organisations and foreign funding in the country.