 Government calls all-party meeting on September 17 ahead of special Parliament session : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Government calls all-party meeting on September 17 ahead of special Parliament session

Government calls all-party meeting on September 17 ahead of special Parliament session

The government has not yet issued the agenda for the special session

Government calls all-party meeting on September 17 ahead of special Parliament session

The government has not yet issued the agenda for the special session although it is widely believed that it might go on for a name change for the country from India to Bharat. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 13

Ahead of the special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, the government has called an all-party meeting on September 17.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said, “Ahead of the Parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders' meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30pm. The invitation for the same has been sent to the leaders concerned through email. Letter to follow.”

The government has not yet issued the agenda for the special session although it is widely believed that it might go on for a name change of the country from India to Bharat.

There is also a likelihood of the women’s reservation bill being on the agenda.

Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi recently wrote to Joshi listing nine issues the opposition would like to raise in the session and lamenting the absence of the agenda for the session.

Joshi had retorted saying Sonia appeared unaware of the rules and conventions as there was no practice of either engaging political parties to call the session or sharing the session agenda before the commencement of the session.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

2
India

Khalistan factor casts chill on visits by Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak; panned back home

3
Diaspora

Video shows US cop joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

4
J & K

Army jawan killed, terrorist gunned down in J-K encounter, army dog dies protecting handler

5
Trending

Couple caught having sex in toilet on easyJet flight, escorted off by police

6
Delhi

Delhi toddler got Rs 10.50 crore injection for rare disease through crowdfunding; ‘Only we know what we went through’, says mother

7
Jalandhar

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

8
India

No India-Middle East trade corridor without Turkey: Erdogan on new transport link

9
Business

Indiarf picks up majority stake in Punjab-based Ivy hospital chain for Rs 525 crore

10
India

Nipah virus kills two in Kerala, Centre rushes team of experts to state

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

2 security officers injured in Kashmir encounter

2 army officers injured in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

The encounter breaks out between security forces and terrori...

Gopal Baglay appointed India’s High Commissioner to Australia

Gopal Baglay appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia

A 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Baglay is India...

Wish such debates took place in India's Parliament: Chidambaram after Sunak answers in UK Parliament

Wish such debates took place in our Parliament, P Chidambaram says after Rishi Sunak speaks in UK Parliament

Chidambaram takes to X

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

11 from Gujarat die as truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin ...

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

Video shows US cop joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says, 'it's a regular perso...


Cities

View All

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 76: Bad roads, choked sewer lines plague Ward No.76 residents

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody for wife’s murder

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Rs 2.48 crore recovered from ticketless travellers in Aug

Ward watch: New Janta Nagar residents get contaminated water

Family in Punjab’s Nabha celebrates their daughter being appointed SI without ‘paying bribe’; video goes viral

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital

PPS boys shine in taekwondo