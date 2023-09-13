Government calls all-party meeting on September 17 ahead of special Parliament session

New Delhi, September 13
Ahead of the special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, the government has called an all-party meeting on September 17.
Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said, “Ahead of the Parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders' meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30pm. The invitation for the same has been sent to the leaders concerned through email. Letter to follow.”
The government has not yet issued the agenda for the special session although it is widely believed that it might go on for a name change of the country from India to Bharat.
There is also a likelihood of the women’s reservation bill being on the agenda.
Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi recently wrote to Joshi listing nine issues the opposition would like to raise in the session and lamenting the absence of the agenda for the session.
Joshi had retorted saying Sonia appeared unaware of the rules and conventions as there was no practice of either engaging political parties to call the session or sharing the session agenda before the commencement of the session.
