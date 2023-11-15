Special train to Ayodhya from Mumbai next year: Mumbai BJP President

PTI

Mumbai, November 15

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar has said that a "special" train to Ayodhya will run after January 24 next year for Mumbaikars to visit the newly constructed Ram temple.

Consecration ceremony will be held at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Speaking at a function on Tuesday, Shelar said Mumbaikars will be able to take the special train from Dadar to Ayodhya for “darshan” of Lord Ram.

