Home / India / Speeding truck crushes six to death in Maharashtra’s Beed district

Speeding truck crushes six to death in Maharashtra’s Beed district

The driver of a container truck lost control of the vehicle, which then ran over six pedestrians, an official said
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:48 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
Six men walking on the roadside were killed after being knocked down by a speeding container truck in central Maharashtra’s Beed district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident occurred around 7.30 am at Namalgaon Phata on the Dhule-Solapur road, they said.

The driver of a container truck lost control of the vehicle, which then ran over six pedestrians, an official said.

The victims were rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared them dead, he said.

The deceased persons were identified as 25-year-olds Akash Kolse, Vishal Kakde and Aniket Shinde; 21-year-olds Dinesh Pawar and Kishore Taur; and Pawan Jagtap, 30.

