Film actor Sanjay Dutt sparked a political controversy after jokingly remarking that he could not learn Marathi despite spending "six years" in Pune's Yerwada Central Jail for illegal possession of arms linked to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

The incident unfolded on stage alongside Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik during a high-profile Dahi Handi celebration organised by the Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan on Saturday in Thane city on the occasion of Gokulashtami.

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Addressing the crowd, Sarnaik made a subtle mention about his department's controversial policy mandating that autorickshaw and taxi drivers in Mumbai must possess functional knowledge of Marathi to obtain operating permits.

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After remarking that he was currently teaching everyone Marathi, the Shiv Sena minister encouraged the veteran actor to address the audience in the state's official language, noting that while Dutt speaks in Hindi, the audience understands Marathi.

Taking the microphone with his signature charm, Dutt delivered a quick-witted retort, telling Sarnaik that despite spending "six years" in Pune's Yerwada Jail, he still couldn't learn Marathi beyond picking up just a little bit of the language.

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The humorous defence drew instant laughter from both dignitaries and the crowd at the event. The 67-year-old actor then embraced Sarnaik, highlighting their 25-year friendship and thanking him for the invitation before concluding his remarks with a brief Marathi greeting wished to the audience.

Video footage of the exchange quickly went viral across social platforms, triggering a mixed response.

Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday criticised Sarnaik, saying the minister should have told Dutt that he was in Maharashtra and should speak Marathi.

While many netizens praised Dutt's light-hearted handling of a politically sensitive prompt, other observers pointed out a stark contrast between the strict linguistic mandates enforced on working-class citizens and the leniency routinely afforded to high-profile public figures.

Dutt was released from Yerwada Jail on February 25, 2016. He served 42 months in jail (and not 6 years or 72 months as claimed by him) as part of his five-year sentence after being convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.

The actor completed his jail term after counting in the eight months and 16 days he earned as exemption or remission on account of good behaviour in prison. The ‘Khalnayak’ and ‘Munnabhai’ of the silver screen was lodged in the prison in May 2013 to undergo remainder of his sentence after being convicted of illegal possession of arms under the Arms Act.

The actor was arrested on April 19, 1993, for possession and destruction of an AK-56 rifle, which was part of a cache of arms and explosives which landed in India prior to the serial blasts of March 1993.

During the investigation and the marathon trial, he spent 18 months in jail. On July 31, 2007, the TADA court in Mumbai sentenced him to six years' rigorous imprisonment under the Arms Act and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. In 2013, the Supreme Court upheld the ruling but reduced the sentence to five years.

During his imprisonment, he was granted parole of 90 days in December 2013 and again for 30 days later.