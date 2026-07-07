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Home / India / 'Spiderman' helps commuters navigate waterlogged roads in Maharashtra

'Spiderman' helps commuters navigate waterlogged roads in Maharashtra

Shadab Momin dressed as a superhero stepped forward to help people move through flooded roads in Bhiwandi

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PTI
Thane, Updated At : 03:53 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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People wade through a water-logged street, in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Monday. PTI
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A video of a man dressed as ‘Spiderman’ helping people navigate potholes on waterlogged roads in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi has gone viral on social media, with netizens lauding his novel gesture.

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Heavy rains in Thane district on Monday caused waterlogging in Bhiwandi and adjoining areas. Waterlogging on the roads concealed potholes, resulting in many vehicles losing their balance.

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This was when Shadab Momin, a content creator, entered the scene. Dressed as Spiderman, he stepped forward to volunteer and help the people.

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The video shows Shadab carrying two children on his shoulders to help them cross the waterlogged roads safely. He is also seen helping vehicles move through the flooded roads.

Momin said his intention was not only to help residents but also to draw attention to recurring civic issues. He said he wants to know why roads continue to get waterlogged after every spell of heavy rain despite crores of rupees being spent annually on road repairs and desilting of drains.

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