Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 11

Two women judges of the Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on a 27-year-old married woman’s petition seeking termination of her 26-week pregnancy after the Centre sought recall of their unanimous verdict allowing the woman to get her foetus aborted.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice BV Nagarathna — which had on Monday allowed termination of the woman’s pregnancy — heard the matter again after the Centre sought recall of the order on the grounds that the AIIMS doctors who examined the petitioner woman were of the opinion that the foetus had a chance of being born. While Justice Kohli was against termination of pregnancy, Justice BV Nagarathna stuck to her original decision, saying the woman had remained determined to abort it. Despite the AIIMS doctors saying that the foetus had a chance of being born, the petitioner woman — a mother of two – insisted that she wanted to terminate her pregnancy.

Now, CJI DY Chandrachud will set up a three-judge Bench, which will take up the matter on Thursday.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the upper limit for termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women, special categories, including survivors of rape, and other vulnerable women such as those differently abled and minors. Since the petitioner had crossed the statutory 24-week period, she had to move the court for permission to terminate her pregnancy. During the pre-lunch hearing on the Centre’s plea seeking recall of its Monday’s order allowing abortion, the Bench expressed anguish over a fresh medical report on the strong possibility of survival of a foetus and wondered which court would say “stop the fetal heartbeat”.

“If the doctor could be so candid in two days short of the earlier report, why was not the (earlier) report more elaborate and more candid? Why were they being ambiguous in the earlier report?” the Bench asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

The Bench took objection to the Centre approaching the CJI on Tuesday for sending the matter to a three-judge Bench without filing a formal application for urgent re-hearing. “How can you seek a three-judge Bench to hear an intra-court appeal?” it asked.

#Supreme Court