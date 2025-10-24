DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 'Spotless Baron', a rare butterfly, spotted in Dzongu after five years

'Spotless Baron', a rare butterfly, spotted in Dzongu after five years

The butetrfly is known for its elusive nature and distinct lack of the characteristic white spots seen on its close relatives

article_Author
ANI
Dzongu (Sikkim), Updated At : 02:00 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Spotless Baron. ANI
Advertisement

A rare species of butterfly, the 'Spotless Baron' (Euthalia recta), has been photographed at Dzongu in North Sikkim by noted nature conservationist Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha, marking its return after a gap of five years.

Advertisement

According to records, the first sighting of the Spotless Baron in Sikkim was made on October 29, 2019, also in Dzongu. The second confirmed record, captured on October 19, 2025, reaffirms Dzongu's ecological richness and the region's significance as a biodiversity hotspot in the Eastern Himalayas.

Advertisement

The Spotless Baron is known for its elusive nature and distinct lack of the characteristic white spots seen on its close relatives, making sightings particularly special for lepidopterists and conservationists.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the 2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet, held in celebration of the 8th Northeast Butterfly Meet at Wakro in Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday.

He lauded the efforts of Kamlang Valley Nature Club, Butterflies of North Eastern India Group and Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary, experts, and volunteers working to preserve Arunachal Pradesh's rich biodiversity.

Advertisement

He commended their endeavours to celebrate the region's butterfly diversity and promote eco-tourism as a sustainable livelihood avenue.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein said, "Butterflies are integral to our ecological balance. Events such as the Namdapha Butterfly Meet and Ziro Butterfly Meet have inspired awareness and conservation efforts across the Northeast. It is heartening to witness the same enthusiasm here at Wakro, especially among the youth who are emerging as true custodians of biodiversity."

Highlighting the state government's focus on sustainable tourism, the Deputy Chief Minister announced plans to develop a Nature Trail in Kamlang, along with an Angling Spot nearby, with an aim to promote responsible tourism and empower local communities.

He observed that such initiatives would foster a balance between progress and preservation.

He further shared his long-term vision for the creation of a Butterfly Park in a feasible and remote location of Arunachal Pradesh, a dedicated space for research, conservation, and eco-tourism, designed with ecological sensitivity in mind.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts