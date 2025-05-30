DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / ‘Spy’ held in Rajasthan, BJP says linked to ex-Cong minister

‘Spy’ held in Rajasthan, BJP says linked to ex-Cong minister

A Rajasthan Government employee was detained in Jaisalmer on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan with sources saying he worked as an assistant to former Congress minister Shale Mohammad. Shakur Khan, who works in the district employment office, was found to...
article_Author
PTI
Jaipur/New Delhi, Updated At : 03:07 AM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A Rajasthan Government employee was detained in Jaisalmer on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan with sources saying he worked as an assistant to former Congress minister Shale Mohammad.

Advertisement

Shakur Khan, who works in the district employment office, was found to have phone numbers associated with Pakistan stored on his device, an official said. It is alleged that he was in touch with people in Pakistan and shared security related updates from Jaisalmer. The official said Khan was detained on Wednesday night by an intelligence department team which was acting on security-related inputs. “There were inputs about Shakur Khan that he could be involved in spying for Pakistan. He was on surveillance following inputs and was detained last night,” the official said.

M’rashtra Engineer ‘leaked’ defence info

Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a Thane-based junior engineer, Ravindra Murlidhar Verma, on charges of spying, alleging he provided sensitive defence information to a Pakistani intelligence operative who honey-trapped him online.

While police refrained from saying anything about Khan's political connections, sources said he worked as an assistant to Mohammad, a former minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led government. A joint interrogation was conducted in Jaisalmer following which the team left for Jaipur with Khan.

Advertisement

Central agencies will interrogate him in Jaipur. BJP leaders have targeted Congress over the issue. BJP IT head Amit Malviya said Khan used to share confidential information with Pakistani officials. “Strong evidence has been found against Shakoor Khan, personal assistant of former Congress minister Saleh Mohammad in Rajasthan, for spying for Pakistan's ISI,” he wrote on X. There was no immediate reaction from the Congress on the BJP's charge.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts