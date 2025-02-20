Sri Lankan Navy arrests 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen; families seek government help

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 10 fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, for allegedly trespassing into its territorial waters.

Three mechanised fishing boats were also seized during the late night operation on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu coastal police officials confirmed that the fishermen were apprehended for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Following the arrests, the families of the detained fishermen, along with local fishing communities, have urged both the Central and State governments to take immediate action to secure their release.

Fishermen association leaders have announced plans for large-scale protests in Rameswaram and other coastal areas on Thursday, condemning the continued arrests.

Just 10 days ago, on February 9, Sri Lankan authorities arrested 14 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and seized their mechanized fishing boat.

The fishermen, who had set out to the sea from Rameswaram were taken to Jaffna for questioning.

A similar incident occurred on February 3, when 10 fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested for allegedly crossing the IMBL.

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested several Tamil Nadu fishermen in recent weeks.

On January 26, 34 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam were arrested, and three fishing boats were seized while another 13 fishermen from Rameswaram were detained a week before and their mechanised boat was confiscated.

Fishermen's associations have strongly condemned these repeated arrests, calling them a major threat to their livelihood.

Antony John, a fishermen's association leader from Rameswaram, expressed deep concern over the escalating detentions. "The Sri Lankan Navy is arresting our fishermen regularly. They have even fired at our men, injuring two of them. This has to stop," he said.

He also highlighted the dangers of fishing in the Palk Bay, where fishermen risk losing their boats, equipment and means of livelihood.

Fishermen's leaders have urged the Indian government to take swift diplomatic action to secure the release of detained fishermen and recover impounded boats.

They have also called for a permanent resolution through a bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka.

Fishermen's associations across Tamil Nadu have sent letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting urgent intervention to prevent further arrests and protect coastal communities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging diplomatic efforts to secure the release of detained fishermen.