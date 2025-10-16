Sri Lankan PM to visit India from Oct 16

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya will arrive in India on October 16 for a three-day official visit -- her first since assuming office earlier this year, the Ministry of External Affairs informed here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

During her stay from October 16 to 18, Amarasuriya will meet senior Indian political leaders to discuss issues of mutual interest and explore new areas of cooperation across trade, education, and technology.

Advertisement

The Sri Lankan leader, who also holds the education portfolio, will deliver the keynote address at the summit of a private TV news channel in New Delhi. She is also scheduled to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and NITI Aayog to identify opportunities for collaboration in education, research, and innovation.

Advertisement

A distinguished alumna of Hindu College, Delhi University, Amarasuriya will revisit her alma mater during the trip. She is also expected to attend a business event aimed at boosting commercial linkages between India and Sri Lanka.

Officials said the visit reflects the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two neighbours and underscores the deep and multi-faceted partnership anchored in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘MAHASAGAR Vision’ policies.

Advertisement

The visit is expected to add further momentum to the growing cooperation between New Delhi and Colombo in areas of connectivity, economic recovery, and regional stability.