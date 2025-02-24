SRM Chancellor conferred with ICD Honorary Fellowship

The International College of Dentistry (ICD) Section VI (India, Sri Lanka and Nepal) has conferred the prestigious Honorary Fellowship upon Dr TR Paarivendhar, founder chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST).

This fellowship, rarely bestowed upon non-dentists/non-medical professionals, recognises Dr Paarivendhar’s significant contributions to education and healthcare delivery.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Paarivendhar emphasised the importance of dentistry in enabling individuals to maintain their overall wellbeing. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to ICD for recognising his work and highlighted the humanitarian efforts of SRM Kattankulathur Dental College, which provides free dental care to the underprivileged.

“We don’t just treat the poor; we make them smile. Service to the less fortunate is truly service to God,” he said.