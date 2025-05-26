DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / SRMIST signs MoU with Officers Training Academy for IT & cyber security training

SRMIST signs MoU with Officers Training Academy for IT & cyber security training

The collaboration is designed to empower cadets with cutting-edge knowledge in electronic and AI-enabled information warfare, aligning with the evolving landscape of modern defence operations
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:54 PM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SRMIST and OTA officials sign a memorandum of understanding at OTA, Chennai.
Advertisement

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Officers Training Academy (OTA). The MoU was signed at OTA, Chennai, marking a significant step towards academic and strategic collaboration.

Advertisement

It paves way for SRMIST to offer specialised training to officer cadets through a Diploma programme in information technology and cyber security. The collaboration is designed to empower cadets with cutting-edge knowledge in electronic and AI-enabled information warfare, aligning with the evolving landscape of modern defence operations, a press release read.

The MoU was formally signed by Lt Gen Fernandes, Commandant, OTA, and Dr C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper