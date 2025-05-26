SRMIST signs MoU with Officers Training Academy for IT & cyber security training

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Officers Training Academy (OTA). The MoU was signed at OTA, Chennai, marking a significant step towards academic and strategic collaboration.

It paves way for SRMIST to offer specialised training to officer cadets through a Diploma programme in information technology and cyber security. The collaboration is designed to empower cadets with cutting-edge knowledge in electronic and AI-enabled information warfare, aligning with the evolving landscape of modern defence operations, a press release read.

The MoU was formally signed by Lt Gen Fernandes, Commandant, OTA, and Dr C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST.