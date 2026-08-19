Taking strong exception to the Odisha Government sitting on premature release plea of Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh serving life sentence for killing Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in 1999, the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave it the last opportunity to take a call.

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A Bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Vijay Bishnoi – which had on July 14 asked the state’s Sentence Review Board to take a decision within a month on the remission plea of a “repenting” alias Dara Singh --- said that if no decision was taken, it will take its own decision on September 2 -- the next date of hearing.

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“You take a decision… whatever you want or else we will take a decision...We are not concerned how you are communicating; just take a decision. We can't tolerate this avoiding taking a decision,” the Bench told the Odisha Government counsel after being informed that no decision had been taken yet.

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“This matter has been adjourned time and again to enable the respondents to take a decision on the plea of remission of sentence awarded to the petitioner who is incarcerated for a period exceeding 26 years,” the Bench noted in its order.

“Let him (Dara Singh) also celebrate Independence Day. You must take a decision by August 15,” the Bench had told the Odisha Government counsel in its July 14 order.

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Dara Singh was convicted of killing Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons, Philip and Timothy, who were burnt alive while sleeping in their vehicle outside a church in Odisha’s Keonjhar district in January 1999.

In his petition filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, Singh submitted that he has completed over 24 years of actual imprisonment without remission and has served well beyond the minimum period required under the Odisha Government’s premature release policy.

Expressing remorse, Dara Singh acknowledged and deeply regretted the transgressions perpetrated more than two decades ago and claimed that he had repented during his long years in prison.

The principles of reformative justice support his release, arguing that he has “well understood and is repenting the consequences of his action” and now seeks an opportunity to reintegrate into society, he submitted.

Contending that similarly placed convicts have been granted premature release, he pointed out that his case remained pending and that he has never been released on parole, including when his mother died.