Stalin meets alliance leaders to enquire about victory prospect

After meeting his party's senior leaders ahead of the Assembly poll counting on May 4, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday met DMK's alliance leaders and discussed the victory prospects.

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After his four-day vacation at Kodaikanal, Stalin met his party's senior leaders twice and discussed the ground situation in their respective regions.

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Following this, the DMK chief met the state Congress committee president, K Selvaperunthagai and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) General Secretary E R Eswaran at his party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam.

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The DMK sources further said that Stalin also inquired about the preparations with regard to the monitoring of the counting in their respective constituencies. KMDK is contesting in two Assembly Constituencies with the DMK symbol.

Party Deputy General Secretary A Raja, Organising Secretary R S Bharathi and Communications Wing Head T K S Elangovan and Information Technology Wing Secretary T R B Raaja were present when Stalin met alliance leaders.

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The DMK is contesting in 164 constituencies, and its ally Congress is competing in 28 Assembly segments. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held on April 23, and the counting will take place on May 4.