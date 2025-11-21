Stalin says ‘no rest until amending Constitution to fix timelines for governors to clear Bills’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday asserted that "there will be no rest" until amending the Constitution to fix timelines for governors to clear Bills.

In his first reaction to the Supreme Court's advisory opinion on the Presidential Reference, he said, "Our fight for state rights and true federalism will continue."

In a statement, Stalin said the Supreme Court's opinion in its answer to the Presidential Reference will have no impact on the April 8, 2025 judgment in the case of State of Tamil Nadu vs Governor of Tamil Nadu.

In fact, the chief minister said, the Bench tendering the advisory opinion has reaffirmed that the elected government should be in the driver's seat, and there cannot be two executive power centres in the state.

"The governor has no fourth option to kill the Bill or exercise a pocket veto (as was done by the Tamil Nadu Governor). He has no option to withhold the Bill simpliciter," the CM asserted.