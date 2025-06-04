Standing with India to dismantle terror networks in Pakistan: India Caucus in US Congress

The India Caucus, a powerful voice in the US Congress, has said that the United States is standing with India to dismantle terrorist networks in Pakistan.

The India Caucus led by its co-chair and US Congressman Rich McCormick on Wednesday met an Indian all-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor in Washington DC.

After the meeting, US Congressman Ro Khanna described the Indian delegation as a representation of India's pluralism with many faiths.

“The United States has a bipartisan commitment to the India relationship and is standing with India to dismantle the terrorist networks in Pakistan,” Khanna said.

McCormick took it step further saying, "We (India-US) are not just gonna be friends, we're gonna be allies. The future of the world depends on it."

“We expected an outstanding delegation meeting, and it was exactly that,” McCormick said, adding, “We shared great ideas, we have great synergy, and I'm looking forward to the future of our nations.”

Over the course of the next two days, the Indian delegation will be interacting with members of the US Congress. That would include the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Indian Embassy in the US said.

The delegation will also meet academics from leading think-tanks and interact with various media outlets.

On Thursday, the delegation will be speaking at the Council for Foreign Relations in Washington DC. The delegation will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora on Wednesday evening.

The delegation's visit comes just after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was in the US last week. The two sides have discussed the possibility of increasing trade and technology.