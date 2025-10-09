Starmer: Trade pact offers unparalleled opportunities
Modi and UK PM are scheduled to meet in Mumbai today
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer today set the tone for his upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed in July, offers “unparalleled opportunities”.
Starmer arrived in Mumbai today, accompanied by a delegation of about 100 entrepreneurs, cultural representatives and university vice-chancellors, for a two-day visit.
Modi and Starmer are scheduled for a bilateral meeting in Mumbai tomorrow, their first since the FTA was signed. Modi welcomed Starmer and the trade delegation on X, saying, “Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future.”
The Ministry of External Affairs said the two Prime Ministers will take stock of progress across various aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with “Vision 2035”.
