 Starving, can’t step out: Indian pupils’ SOS from Bishkek : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Starving, can’t step out: Indian pupils’ SOS from Bishkek

Starving, can’t step out: Indian pupils’ SOS from Bishkek

2,000 students from Punjab, Haryana stuck

Starving, can’t step out: Indian pupils’ SOS from Bishkek

Video grabs



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 21

“For the past three days, I have been surviving on tea and cucumbers. Nothing is normal here. We have been ‘locked inside’ since May 17. Many students like me don’t cook and eat from outside. They are starving now. On May 19, I tried getting some food from KFC. Local guys standing there chased me and hit me. I haven’t stepped out since then,” says Waquar, a sixth-year medical student in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek.

“I can’t order online as delivery boys take money from local gangs and disclose our locations. I want to go home but the landlord refuses to let me go till I give her rent for the next three months. Our parents are arranging air tickets for us, but the problem is how do we get to the airport,” he says.

While sharing his ordeal with The Tribune on a WhatsApp call, Waquar is startled by a thud on his door. Scared, he peeps through the door only to find a kind Russian neighbour giving him bananas.

This is not a one odd case as an estimated 10,000 Indian students in Bishkek, including over 2,000 from Punjab and Haryana, are in panic and confined to their homes due to mob violence. The students claim they have been getting warnings from their colleges and “student contractors” to stay quiet and not share anything on the social media as it will impact the influx of new students from India in the next admission season, which is just a month away.

While the mob violence on roads has subsided, Indian students claim they are targeted whenever they step out. Fearing an attack, many landlords are forcing them to shift while others are trying to cash in on the situation by raising the rent.

Students say they have been getting no help from the local embassy helpline and have moved the Indian Government through their local MLAs and associations such as the Indian-Foreign Medical Students Association (IFMSA) seeking flights back home and online classes for the next semester. Some universities have reportedly announced online classes.

“It’s a lie that they targeted only Pakistanis. They have issued a diktat to us not to step out. In case we have to go out to get food and medicines, they abuse us in Russian and hit us,” says Dinesh, a sixth-year student from Ateli in Haryana. He adds that local teachers at times help them and some colleges are even accommodating students in hostels, “but everybody can’t be there”. “The situation is not normal and when we call the embassy to seek security to travel to the airport, they ask us to speak to student contractors,” he says.

A couple of women students whose identity is yet to be verified have posted voice messages on a social media group formed by local Indian students highlighting their plight. Indian students have now started sending their visuals to Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. Dr Apurv of the IFMSA said, “The situation is under control in Kyrgyzstan and there is no mass mob violence. The Indian Government has taken steps but students are in panic and are contacting us. We have communicated their fears to the government.”

2,000 students from Punjab, Haryana stuck

  • An estimated 10,000 Indian students in Bishkek, including over 2,000 from Punjab and Haryana, are in panic and confined to their homes following mob violence
  • The students claim they have been getting warnings from their colleges and “student contractors” to stay quiet and not share their ordeal on the social media

Remain vigilant: MEA

The Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday posted on X that the situation in Bishkek was ‘normal’. It said, “The situation continues to remain normal. Students are, however, advised to remain vigilant and follow the guidelines laid down by the authorities in Kyrgyz Republic.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court

2
Pollywood

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Gurdas Maan

3
Trending

'If you were in Pakistan, I would have kidnapped you’: Cab driver to woman passenger in Canada

4
Trending

Viral video: Woman passes napkin note to 'cute' guy on IndiGo flight, leads to 10-year friendship

5
World

British man dies, around 30 passengers injured as turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

6
India

No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

8
Diaspora

National Investigation Agency charge sheet against Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, 3 aides

9
India

Pune Porsche crash: Who gave minor the car to drive, ‘it's murder, not accident’, families of techies killed demand strict action

10
Chandigarh

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

Thousands of farmers to hit ground zero

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing at court on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...

Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs

Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs

2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

‘I am no less Panthic than other candidates, Sikhs are with BJP’: Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Vikram Dhawan has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

Senior BJP leaders ramp up rhetoric in Delhi roadshows

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

After Delhi L-G’s letter, NIA begins probe into AAP ‘funding’ by Khalistani groups

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

Brar quits AAP, joins saffron party

Civic issues put on back burner in poll season

Will not let CM Mann canvass in Adampur, says MLA Kotli

ACs selling like hot cakes as mercury soars

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Traffic cops braving scorching heat to keep roads safe in Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets