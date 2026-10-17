State cannot unilaterally usurp temple property, rules Supreme Court

Noting that decisions regarding properties of a religious/charitable institution can never be guided by the administrative convenience of the government, the Supreme Court has ruled that a state government cannot legally become the recipient of a gift of a temple property from a temporary trustee.

“The State, as custodian, cannot unilaterally usurp, nor permit any of its officers to usurp, the property of the religious/charitable institutions it is charged to protect; a transaction that offends this principle, whatever its label or ostensible public purpose, is liable to be struck down,’ a Bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe said on Friday.

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The ruling assumes significance in view of the fact that almost all major Hindu temples are under state control.

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Setting aside a March 19, 2019, judgment of the Madras High Court, the top court declared null and void the Gift Deed dated August 30, 2017 with regard to over one acre land of land belonging to Nagapalayam Mariamman-Ponnachiamman Temple in Erode district executed in favour of the Tamil Nadu Government by one S Bhoopathy – a temporary trustee of the temple.

“Every decision touching the properties of a religious/charitable institution must be guided solely by the best interest and benefit of the Trust, and never by the administrative convenience of the Government,” it said.

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The top court, however, chose not to annul the lease in favour of the Government. ‘’If the lease has expired, it shall be renewed. In either event, the lease rent shall stand enhanced to Rs 31,000 per month with effect from March 8, 2019, the date on which the subject land was handed over for construction.

“The rent shall be re-fixed once in three years under Section 34-A of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959, but not below that amount. The period of the lease, its renewal and the remaining terms shall be determined by the trust of the Temple, in accordance with the 1959 Act, with the benefit of the Temple as the paramount consideration,”” it said.

The arrears of rent from March 8, 2019, till date, after adjusting any amount already paid, shall be paid by the State to the Temple within three months, it ordered.

“The State was under a statutory obligation to act as custodian of the subject land, however, the State not only accepted the gift of temple property but also continued to defend it before the High Court and before this Court, until the Chief Secretary of Endowments was called upon to place his stand on affidavit,” the. Bench said, slapping Rs 1 lakh costs to be paid within eight weeks to the temple.

The top court directed the Tamil Nadu authorities to strictly comply with the procedure prescribed under Sections 34, 34-A and 41 of the 1959 Act, henceforth.