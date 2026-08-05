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Home / India / States cannot cite financial burden to oppose raising retirement age of judicial officers: SC

States cannot cite financial burden to oppose raising retirement age of judicial officers: SC

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant says experienced judicial officers are an institutional asset and retaining them in service can, in fact, impose a lower financial liability than retiring them and appointing fresh officers to fill the vacancies

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:49 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Noting that states cannot cite financial burden to oppose raising the retirement age of judicial officers, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked state governments to revisit the issue of enhancing the age of superannuation of judges and take a call in two weeks.

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A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said experienced judicial officers were an institutional asset and retaining them in service could, in fact, impose a lower financial liability than retiring them and appointing fresh officers to fill the vacancies.

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The Bench – which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana – said that concerns of financial burden were "misconceived".

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"We impress upon the states to revisit the issue regarding enhancement of the retirement age from 60 to 62 years, irrespective of the age of superannuation prescribed for government officers," the Bench said.

"The state governments must not be restrained from taking a positive decision only because the jurisdictional High Court has not approved the enhancement of the age. The viewpoint of high courts will be considered by this court at the appropriate time,” it said.

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"State governments are expected to take an independent call; the issue be revisited on an urgent basis, and a pragmatic approach be taken, within two weeks," the Bench noted.

Many states expressed their inability to enhance the age of retirement of judges on account of additional financial burden and disparity in the age of retirement of judicial officers and state government officers.

The Bench, however, said the continuation of experienced judicial officers would ensure that there were no immediate vacancies, recruitment exercises, and the costs of training and induction. The apprehension of increased financial liability was, therefore, misplaced, it added.

It also rejected states’ objection regarding disparity in the age of retirement of judicial officers and state government officers, saying, "Judicial officers are not government servants though they are appointed by the state government. They constitute a distinct and separate class."

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