States’ power to regulate industrial alcohol plenary: UP to SC

New Delhi, April 18

The power of the states to regulate industrial alcohol is plenary and cannot be trampled by the Centre, the UP government told the Supreme Court on Thursday while emphasising that the term “intoxicating liquor” should be given a wider meaning to include industrial alcohol and should be brought within the ambit of the states’ law-making power.

UP's counsel Dinesh Dwivedi told a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud that all liquid containing alcohol come within the ambit of “intoxicating liquor”.

"The word ‘intoxicating’ can mean both (a) capable of causing intoxication or has the potentiality for it and (b) causes intoxication when had as it is, namely as beverage. Both the aspects should fall under Entry 8 to include ‘all liquids containing alcohols’,” Dwivedi told the Bench, which reserved its verdict in the matter after hearing the submissions for six days.

While Entry 8 in the State List under the 7th Schedule of the Constitution gives the states the power to legislate on the manufacturing, possession, transport, purchase and sale of “intoxicating liquors”, Entry 52 of the Union List and Entry 33 of the Concurrent List mention industries whose control is “declared by Parliament by law to be expedient in public interest”.

While both Parliament and state legislatures can enact laws on the subjects mentioned in the Concurrent List, a central law will have primacy over the state law.

The matter was referred to the nine-judge bench in 2010 after the seven-judge bench ruled in 1997 that the Centre would have regulatory power over the production of industrial alcohol.

