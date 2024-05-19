 Stay indoors, contact embassy: Indian students told amid Kyrgyz mob violence : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Stay indoors, contact embassy: Indian students told amid Kyrgyz mob violence

Stay indoors, contact embassy: Indian students told amid Kyrgyz mob violence

Stay indoors, contact embassy: Indian students told amid Kyrgyz mob violence

S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 18

Amid mob violence against international students in Bishkek, the Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan has advised the Indian students to stay indoors and get in touch with the mission. A helpline number has also been shared with the students.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart said they were monitoring the welfare of students of their countries who were caught in an all-night confrontation with mobs of local Kyrghiz in the capital of Bishkek, leading to arrests from both sides and the deployment of quasi-military forces around the International University of Kyrgyzstan.

Situation calm now

The situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the embassy. —S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

“The situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the embassy,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Trouble had been brewing between locals and population of expatriate Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Indians and Egyptians for the past one week. It all started with a brawl between foreigners and locals in a hostel of International University of Kyrgyzstan on May 13. Locals alleged students were sheltering illegal migrants from their home countries.

According to the local authorities, the foreigners got the better of the locals in the brawl, which left 29 injured and led to detentions on both sides. Kyrghyz officials said the visible presence of so many foreigners had been irking the locals.

“In April, we identified 20-30 foreigners living in the country illegally. We have already expelled more than 1,500 citizens of Pakistan and 1,000 citizens of Bangladesh. Over 5,000 foreigners are staying in the republic at present,” said chief of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.

“If there is violation of public order and a threat to the country, we will take strict measures,” he said.

Videos on university violence have also emerged. They show Asian-looking youngsters being cornered by “locals”. Mostly Pakistani handles posted images of what they claimed were expatriate students with bruises.

Official accounts spoke of repeated attempts by a local mob to break through the police cordon at night, reported a media website.

The trouble began around 9 pm last night when over “100 guys, with an intention to get revenge on foreigners who beat up local residents gathered at the university”.

Closer to 11 pm, cops tried to disperse the crowd and the first detentions were made.

But around 1 am, the number of protesters increased sharply to about 1,000, leading to units of the Internal Troops being called in.

After 3 am, the crowd tried to break through the police cordon several times and the situation began to heat up. The head of the Bishkek police department, Azamat Toktonaliev, negotiated with the crowd for a long time.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

2
Delhi

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

3
Haryana

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

4
Diaspora

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

5
Entertainment

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

7
Punjab

AAP files complaint with Election Commission against Faridkot BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans for issuing threats to protesting farmers

8
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘arrest us if you can’, dares Delhi CM

9
Delhi

Amid Swati Maliwal row, AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

10
Diaspora

Indian students in Kyrgyzstan asked to stay indoors after mob attacks on Pakistani students in hostel

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM hails dhaakad govt for countering Pak

‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM Modi hails dhaakad govt for countering Pakistan

At Haryana rallies, says Congress should forget ‘dream’ of r...

Bibhav arrested, Kejri & Co to storm BJP’s Delhi office today

Bibhav arrested, Kejri & Co to storm BJP’s Delhi office today

Maliwal acting under pressure: AAP | Nadda calls it a ‘party...

Raghav sighted after long absence, meets CM in Delhi

Raghav sighted after long absence, meets CM in Delhi

Reaches Chandigarh, may join campaign in punjab

9 burnt alive, 17 injured in Nuh bus fire

9 burnt alive, 17 injured in Nuh bus fire

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...


Cities

View All

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

Swati Maliwal blackmailed by BJP as she faces corruption case: AAP

Maliwal vs Bibhav: Assault accusation shakes AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Kanhaiya Kumar accuses Manoj Tiwari of assault

Bibhav Kumar’s lawyers told about his arrest during bail hearing

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches