Stay indoors, contact embassy: Indian students told amid Kyrgyz mob violence

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 18

Amid mob violence against international students in Bishkek, the Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan has advised the Indian students to stay indoors and get in touch with the mission. A helpline number has also been shared with the students.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart said they were monitoring the welfare of students of their countries who were caught in an all-night confrontation with mobs of local Kyrghiz in the capital of Bishkek, leading to arrests from both sides and the deployment of quasi-military forces around the International University of Kyrgyzstan.

“The situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the embassy,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Trouble had been brewing between locals and population of expatriate Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Indians and Egyptians for the past one week. It all started with a brawl between foreigners and locals in a hostel of International University of Kyrgyzstan on May 13. Locals alleged students were sheltering illegal migrants from their home countries.

According to the local authorities, the foreigners got the better of the locals in the brawl, which left 29 injured and led to detentions on both sides. Kyrghyz officials said the visible presence of so many foreigners had been irking the locals.

“In April, we identified 20-30 foreigners living in the country illegally. We have already expelled more than 1,500 citizens of Pakistan and 1,000 citizens of Bangladesh. Over 5,000 foreigners are staying in the republic at present,” said chief of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.

“If there is violation of public order and a threat to the country, we will take strict measures,” he said.

Videos on university violence have also emerged. They show Asian-looking youngsters being cornered by “locals”. Mostly Pakistani handles posted images of what they claimed were expatriate students with bruises.

Official accounts spoke of repeated attempts by a local mob to break through the police cordon at night, reported a media website.

The trouble began around 9 pm last night when over “100 guys, with an intention to get revenge on foreigners who beat up local residents gathered at the university”.

Closer to 11 pm, cops tried to disperse the crowd and the first detentions were made.

But around 1 am, the number of protesters increased sharply to about 1,000, leading to units of the Internal Troops being called in.

After 3 am, the crowd tried to break through the police cordon several times and the situation began to heat up. The head of the Bishkek police department, Azamat Toktonaliev, negotiated with the crowd for a long time.

