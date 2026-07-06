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Home / India / Stealth frigate ‘Mahendragiri’ to be commissioned into Navy on July 11

Stealth frigate ‘Mahendragiri’ to be commissioned into Navy on July 11

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:16 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Indigenous stealth frigate ‘Mahendragiri’ — endowed with state-of-the-art weapons, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems, and a cutting-edge sensor suite — is set to be commissioned into the Navy on July 11, officials said on Monday.

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Designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by MDL-Mumbai, ‘Mahendragiri’ “is capable of undertaking anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations, and is equally suited for maritime security, power projection, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), search and rescue, and sustained presence missions”, according to a Navy spokesperson.

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“The frigate is equipped with an advanced suite of indigenous and state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems, sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities, comprehensive anti-submarine warfare systems and an integrated combat management system,” the official added.

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Incorporating advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, reduced radar signature and a high degree of automation, the frigate is powered by a modern combined diesel or gas (CODOG) propulsion system, enabling high-speed operations with “exceptional endurance across the full spectrum of maritime missions”.

“With over 75 per cent indigenous content, ‘Mahendragiri’ exemplifies the Government of India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative,” the Navy said.

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