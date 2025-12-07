DT
Home / India / 'Step by step, we are getting back': IndiGo CEO tells staff amid flight disruptions

In an internal video message to the staff, Pieter Elbers says airline's On Time Performance is expected to be 75 per cent on Sunday

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
An IndiGo aircraft prepares to land at an airport, in Mumbai, December 6, 2025. PTI
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Sunday said the airline will be operating around 1,650 flights on Sunday and "step by step, we are getting back".

In the last few days, hundreds of flights have been cancelled and delayed, causing hardships to thousands of passengers. The country's largest airline, which generally operates around 2,300 flights daily, on Saturday operated about 1,500 flights compared to little over 700 on Friday.

Elbers, in an internal video message to the staff, said the airline's On Time Performance (OTP) is expected to be 75 per cent on Sunday.

"Today, we have realised further improvements of the system in order to reach around 1,650 flights," he said.

The video message was from the airline's operational control centre.

"We have been able to execute the cancellations at an earlier stage so that the customers do not show up at the airport in case their flights are cancelled," the CEO said.

According to IndiGo, 137 out of 138 destinations are in operation on December 7.

