'Stones pelted, clothes torn': CJP volunteers attacked in Rajasthan during school inspection bid

Violence broke out in Rampura Kanwarpura village in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district on Friday when volunteers of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were stopped from entering a government school for an inspection, with both sides giving sharply different accounts of what followed.

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The CJP volunteers had arrived in the Bagru area to inspect the school’s infrastructure and overall condition. Villagers stopped them and asked them to leave, following which the CJP volunteers staged a protest outside the school.

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The situation then turned into a clash. CJP volunteers alleged that they were manhandled and that stones were thrown at them after they were denied entry. They said their purpose was to highlight the condition of the school, which they claimed was pitiable.

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Videos circulating after the incident showed villagers attacking CJP workers.

CJP co-convener and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that the attack was carried out by people linked to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a series of posts on X, Ranka claimed that stones were thrown at the CJP team and that some of its members were injured.

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He also alleged that a buffalo shed had been built at the school and a person named Madan Dilawar was behind the assault on CJP workers. Ranka said the party would not be "intimidated by such thuggery" and that he would ensure that the school was fixed.

"All levels of disgust have been crossed today," he said. "When we arrived there for inspection, we were openly assaulted, pelted with stones. Car windows were smashed, stones were rained down on the team. Clothes were torn. Stones were thrown into tubes to attack the team. My clothes were torn."

Ranka later urged the media not to hold the villagers responsible for the incident, while alleging that outsiders had been brought in to provoke violence.

What the F is happening in Rajasthan????? Goons of BJP are after the blood of Ashutosh and other CJP volunteers. How can @PoliceRajasthan allow this kind of attack? pic.twitter.com/F3kdPwS4kD — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 21, 2026

"Requesting media to not blame the villagers for today’s incident. People were sent from outside to incite violence. It was the villagers who had requested us to come and inspect the school. I have been told that the local BJP councillor was seen distributing money to some goons," Ashutosh Ranka said in another X post.

The allegations have not been accepted by the villagers. They said they did not want to politicise the incident and denied assaulting the CJP workers. They also maintained that they would not allow the CJP to enter their village.

The clash has therefore left two competing accounts of what began as an attempt by the CJP workers to inspect a government school. While the party says its workers were attacked after being prevented from entering the premises, the villagers deny assaulting them and oppose the party’s entry into the village.