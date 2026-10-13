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Home / India / Stop blaming Election Commission, give proof: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi

Stop blaming Election Commission, give proof: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:36 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Image credit/PTI file
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The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of turning its electoral defeats into a battle against constitutional institutions, challenging Rahul Gandhi to produce evidence of alleged irregularities in electoral rolls instead of taking his campaign to the streets.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Congress’ repeated electoral setbacks were the result of “directionless and idea-less leadership”, and not the Election Commission (EC).

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Addressing a press conference, Chouhan cited the party’s performance in the Assam bypoll and local body elections in Tripura and Rajasthan, as well as the Congress’ earlier setbacks in Himachal Pradesh, to argue that the Opposition party had developed a habit of blaming constitutional institutions after electoral defeats.

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Speaking to The Tribune, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur questioned the Congress’ allegations over the SIR and the absence of specific cases to substantiate them. “I think they got exposed,” he said, claiming that voters had retained their right to vote wherever the SIR had been conducted. He said the names removed from the electoral rolls were those of people who had died, migrated or changed their place of residence, as well as duplicate entries. “But nobody’s voting right has been taken away,” Thakur said.

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