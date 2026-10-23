Stop, look, (car)go: DGCA officials receive powers to handle ‘dangerous goods’

Officials of the aviation regulator can now exercise specified powers to stop cargo from being accepted, approve the transportation of certain dangerous goods and scrutinise training records, following a Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) notification delegating key regulatory functions among senior officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The notification, issued last week under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, distributes 10 specified powers under the Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules, 2026, among five categories of DGCA officers. The powers cover operator approvals, cargo acceptance and training requirements for the transportation of dangerous goods by air.

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Dangerous goods are substances or articles that can pose risks to an aircraft, passengers, crew or property if not handled and transported in accordance with prescribed requirements. Their carriage is governed by specific safety rules, making regulatory approvals and compliance checks important parts of air cargo operations.

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Under the new arrangement, the Joint Director General of Civil Aviation can exercise all 10 powers listed in the notification. These include certifying Indian operators to carry dangerous goods, approving certified foreign operators and authorising the transportation of certain dangerous goods where the applicable technical instructions require approval from the relevant authorities.

The Deputy Director General has been assigned four powers — directing operators not to accept cargo from shippers or their agents; accepting training programmes maintained by foreign operators; requiring training records to be produced on demand; and accepting training organisation manuals.