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Home / India / Stop spreading lies on SIR, Nadda tells Kharge

Stop spreading lies on SIR, Nadda tells Kharge

'Public trust cannot be won through misleading propaganda and negative politics,' says the former BJP president and Union Health Minister

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:20 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Former BJP president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Tribune file
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Former BJP president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks asking the BJP to produce details of infiltrators removed from electoral rolls, telling him to stop spreading lies about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

“Home Minister Amit Shah ji has never called 13.39 crore Indians ‘infiltrators’,” Nadda said.

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“The Election Commission had clarified that the 13.39 crore names were not final deletions but had been marked in the draft electoral rolls under the Absent, Shifted, Deceased and Duplicate (ASDD) categories. These include 2.80 crore deceased, 6.30 crore permanently shifted, 3.01 crore absent and 1.02 crore duplicate voters. Dismissing the popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the esteemed Prime Minister by attributing it to SIR reflects the Congress party’s desperation,” said Nadda.

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He said that the SIR exercise began only after 2024, while the Congress had not won an election in Gujarat in the past 31 years, had not produced a Chief Minister in Tripura in 33 years and had not registered a victory in Bengal in 54 years.

“Public trust cannot be won through misleading propaganda and negative politics. In states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the public has outright rejected the Congress. Instead of using SIR as an excuse to protect infiltrators and spread confusion, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should make an effort to win the public’s trust,” said the BJP veteran.

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He asserted that the public continued to repose its faith in PM Modi, the BJP and the NDA.

“In 2029, the NDA will once again form the government with a massive majority, and the Congress will face its fourth consecutive defeat. The truth of the people’s mandate cannot be altered by accusations,” he said.

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