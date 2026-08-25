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Home / India / ‘Stop trolling women for exercising freedom’: Rahul Gandhi amid Kriti Sanon ad row

‘Stop trolling women for exercising freedom’: Rahul Gandhi amid Kriti Sanon ad row

His remarks came over actress Kriti Sanon finding herself in the crosshairs of controversy over her Rakhi advertisement attire

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:50 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Rahul Gandhi (L) and Kriti Sanon. Photos: Tribune file
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What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes — is her choice, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday and urged people to stop trolling women for exercising their freedom.

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His remarks came over actress Kriti Sanon finding herself in the crosshairs of controversy over her Rakhi advertisement attire.

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Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut termed Sanon’s outfit “intentionally creepy” while others said it was “vulgar”.

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The ad for a jewellery brand has the “Cocktail 2” star in an Indo-Western ensemble featuring a bralette-skirt combo with a cape and shows her tying a Rakhi to her brother and pet dog.

In an Instagram story, Gandhi tagged Sanon’s response and said, “What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes is her choice.”

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“Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom,” he said, using the hashtag ‘smash the patriarchy’.

“When will we stop telling women what to wear,” Sanon asked on Tuesday after finding herself in the crosshairs of controversy over the Rakhi ad.

The 36-second video sent social media into a frenzy of debate, opening up questions of freedom of choice, what constitutes Indian culture and the nature of the brother-sister festival itself.

Ranaut questioned her choice of outfit to represent a traditional Indian festival.

“It’s a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today’s woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez.

“...From all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy,” Ranaut, known for her provocative statements, wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Like Ranaut, there were many who criticised Sanon’s outfit.

Sanon, who kept quiet for much of the day, shot back with a counter post on Instagram in the afternoon.

“Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!... Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes,” she said in a note shared on her Instagram Stories.

In her note, Sanon stressed that the essence of festivals is not in the clothes one wears but “in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions”.

“Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have.

“We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family,” she added, addressing trolls who objected to her tying a Rakhi on a dog.

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