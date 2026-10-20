Storm from West seeking to weaken India, we must stay united: RSS chief Bhagwat on Dussehra

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday warned against what he described as "western forces seeking to weaken India" and urged everyone to stay alert and united.

Citing the latest spell of tensions gripping France and recalling previous regime changes that happened in Bangladesh and France, Bhagwat, in his customary annual Vijayadashmi address, warned against agitations that seek to create "chaos and anarchy rather than look for solutions."

Advertisement

In oblique but evident remarks on the ongoing anti-Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party and the Congress-led opposition, Bhagwat said, "A storm is blowing from the West which wants to destroy all sense of order. See what is happening in France, Albania, Bangladesh and Nepal. They say regime change will change the circumstances of the country but that has never happened. They know India's rise will stall this negative trend. And so, attempts are on to weaken India. Demonic forces know their designs will not succeed."

Advertisement

Bhagwat also took swipes at "ambitious politicians" who support anti-Indian forces and said, "Dismantling India and the RSS is the goal of these forces and they get support even in some ambitious politicians... The need is to stay united and alert."

Advertisement

Speaking from the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Bhagwat said agitations were a part of democracy but questioned the motives behind ongoing protests.

"Democracy will witness agitations. But any agitation must lead to a solution. Agitation should not create divisions and chasms in society. It should follow the remits of the constitution. Cheap popularity cannot be the goal of an agitation," he said.

The RSS chief added that agitations had rarely met their objectives and hammered the strength of entire societies to transform affairs. "It is rare for agitations to lead to solutions. Social unity and dialogue lead to solutions. We as a society must think of solutions. It is not just the government that runs the country. The society runs the country. If an agitation is inspired by a sense of belonging to the nation and a sense to change things for the positive, then it is fine. Otherwise it becomes a means for politicising affairs and anti-national forces use this against the country," Bhagwat said.

He said anti-national forces have in the past, too, "attempted to feed on victimhood to foment anarchy and chaos."

"These forces have attempted this before and are attempting this again. The world's vision is also strange. They need India but not a strong India. So they play their games. Vulnerable people are being targetted to foment disunity. We have to stay alert. We have to stay united. If we do, no one can unsettle us," Bhagwat said, urging Indians to eschew all manner of arrogance and a sense of difference.

Reiterating that all Indians are one despite their diversities and are bound by an emotional thread that runs through centuries, the RSS chief said, "We must all remember our oneness and unity while practising diversity of faith, rituals, food, culture."

He recalled how Lord Curzon divided Bengal on the basis of Hindu and Muslims in order to weaken India.

"And then Vande Mataram was born and in four years, the Partition had to be reversed. But in 1947, that did not happen because we believed we look different and are different. The country was partitioned but the goals of that division were never achieved. All we got are restive borders," said Bhagwat, adding that no Indian must hesitate to sing the full version of Vande Mataram ever.

Bhagwat also said India's future development journey was in the hands of its people. "A glorious India will not come as a blessing from God. We the people have to work to make this happen. India has the responsibility to show the world a way, global standards of development, balanced physical and spiritual development and it will. India's rise will not come as a blessing from God. We will have to manifest and make that happen. There is no short cut. This will be the result of the labour of the entire society," the RSS chief said.

Earlier in his address, he red-flagged the dangers of youth absorbing age-inappropriate information flow across social media handles and reiterated the need to regulate OTT platforms and social media.