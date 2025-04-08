Strategic & geopolitical importance of India’s Siliguri corridor

Bangladesh interim government head Muhammad Yunus recently referred to India’s northeastern states as “landlocked”. He claimed Dhaka as the “guardian of ocean access” to India's territory, particularly the seven-sister states. Yunus’ provocative comments generated political furore in India and have also put renewed focus on the Siliguri corridor.

The corridor holds immense strategic and geopolitical importance as it is the only land link connecting the eight northeastern states with the rest of the country. It is strategically located, bordered by Nepal to the west, Bhutan to the north, and Bangladesh to the south. The major communication arteries, including NH 17 and 27, broad gauge rail lines, including New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar-Samuktala Road line and the Katihar-Siliguri line are located in the region. It is also the hub of the railway network that connects to the strategic military formations along the Line of Actual Control.

Additionally, oil and gas pipelines and the national power grid pass through it, with New Siliguri Substation also located in the region. It also facilitates trade and the transportation of goods not only between the northeastern states and the rest of India but also with neighbouring countries. It provides transit access to Bangladesh for its trade with Nepal and Bhutan. Furthermore, it serves as an intersection point between Asian Highway-2 and Asian Highway-48 — which connects India and Bhutan.

It is a crucial and sole land route for all transportation, trade and communication between mainland India and its northeastern states. Any disruption here can severely impact the entire northeast region. The corridor is vital for the movement of military personnel and supplies to the sensitive border areas — especially those near China. Therefore, maintaining control over this area is critical for India's defence strategy.

It serves as a vital supply route for the Indian Army, particularly for accessing forward bases in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. India has increased military presence, including the deployment of advanced air defence systems to safeguard the corridor. The Indian Army considers it their strongest defensive line in the region.

India must strengthen ties with neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan to ensure regional stability and cooperation. Recently, there have been reports of increased military activities by China and Bangladesh near the Siliguri corridor, prompting India to further fortify the region. Bangladesh has also invited Chinese investment in a river conservation project near the corridor, raising strategic concerns in India.