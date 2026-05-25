icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Stray dogs case: SC refuses to entertain mentioning of plea over Punjab CM's statement

Stray dogs case: SC refuses to entertain mentioning of plea over Punjab CM's statement

'Just because a CM makes a statement, does that mean we have to change our order?'

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:22 AM May 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the mentioning of a plea which alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the apex court has given a "free hand" to kill stray dogs.

Advertisement

"Just because a chief minister makes a statement, does that mean we have to change our order?" a Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta told the counsel, who mentioned the matter.

Advertisement

The counsel said after the top court's May 19 order in the stray dogs case, the Punjab chief minister had allegedly tweeted that the Supreme Court "has given a free hand to kill stray dogs".

Advertisement

"You go to the Punjab High Court," the Bench observed, adding, "We are not entertaining your mentioning".

The counsel claimed that stray dogs were being killed after the top court's order.

Advertisement

In a significant verdict delivered on May 19, the top court allowed euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill, dangerous and aggressive dogs to curb threat to human lives, saying the right to live with dignity encompasses the right to move freely without the threat of harm from canines.

In a first-of-its-kind order, the apex court ruled that when the safety and lives of human beings are weighed against the interests and welfare of sentient beings, the constitutional balance must necessarily and unequivocally tilt in favour of the preservation and protection of human life.

While directing the states and Union territories to augment infrastructure to deal with stray dogs and other animals, the top court directed all the high courts to register a suo motu case to ensure compliance of its August 22, 2025 and November 7, 2025 directions issued in the matter.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts